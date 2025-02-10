Watch: South Tyneside boxer Bobbylee is in training for Team GB
Members of South Tyneside fitness studio KW Fitness, are being coached by a potential Team GB boxer.
Rising talent Bobbylee Burns really packs a punch - and packs a lot into her busy schedule too.
As well as coaching at the Hebburn Fitness Studio, owned by Best of South Tyneside award winner Karleigh Wright, the 22 year old works at The Lakeside Inn, and regularly trains at TKO Boxing Newcastle.
Bobbylee has been scouted by Team GB’s development team, and every couple of weeks trains at the English Institute of Sport in Sheffield.
Watch to hear more from Bobbylee and Karleigh.