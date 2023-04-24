Penny Simpson of Westoe, South Shields was crowned winner at Beyond The Lights talent competition which covers the North of England and into Scotland, with children travelling from as far as Glasgow to compete.

The teenager who attends Harton Academy has been singing since she could talk and is passionate about what she does.

During the audition process, Penny sang in front of two panels of judges with a wealth of experience in the music industry in two categories, 13 and under and 14 and over.

She competed in the 13 and under category in two rounds which took her to the finals at Rainton Arena. Penny performed One & Only by Adele, and in the second round sang a jazz version of Creep by Radiohead.

At the red carpet event Penny won first place in the first round (individuality round) and first place in the second round (creativity round). She was also crowned overall winner of the whole competition.

Penny singing at the competition

Not only did Penny receive £500 prize money but now has the opportunity to record her own music video as well as supporting Blue at Party in the Park at Flamingo Land in July.

Alongside all of this, the 13-year-old is currently participating in intensive rehearsals for her upcoming show, Legally Blonde at the Tyne Theatre.

Penny’s mum Faye said: “We are beyond proud of Penny. She works so hard honing her craft for her now to be being recognised and awarded is incredible.

“Penny is absolutely living on cloud nine at the moment and rightly so, to achieve what she has in her 13 little years is truly a testament to her hard work and determination.”