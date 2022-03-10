Northern Gas Networks (NGN), the gas distributor for the North of England, is carrying out essential work in Cleadon from Monday, March 21 for around six weeks.

The ageing main has undergone several recent emergency repairs, but has now been prioritised for urgent replacement.

Northern gas say the old metal pipework is being replaced by new, more durable plastic pipes, to ensure a safe and reliable supply of gas to customers.

Drivers are warned of temporary traffic lights in Cleadon due to gas works.

The work, in collaboration with South Tyneside Council, began on Monday, February 28 and is expected to last for eight weeks around West Park Road, Laburnum Grove, Whitburn Road, Mayfield Drive and Meadowfield Drive.

Temporary traffic lights will be placed on Whitburn Road from Monday, March 21 for around six weeks.

There will be footpath diversions in place for pedestrians where work is to be carried out in the footpath.

Fergal O’Donovan, Business Operations Lead for Northern Gas Networks, said: “We would like to apologise in advance for any inconvenience caused during these essential works. However, it is vital we complete them in order to continue to maintain a safe and reliable gas supply to the residents of Cleadon.

“NGN is continuing to carry out its essential activities while following strict guidelines for safe distance working, where possible, and following good hygiene practices as we continue to live with coronavirus.“We want to assure residents and road users that we will be working hard to complete this essential scheme as safely and as quickly as possible.”

