Jarrow Cross C of E Primary School pupils Jay Dykta Robinson, Lennon Appleby, Ella Tuthill and Sophia Langley with the posters outside of the school.

Year 4 and 5 pupils at Jarrow Cross C of E Primary School were left appalled at the disgusting racist abuse targeted at England players following the side’s Euro 2020 defeat.

In an effort to take a stand, the youngsters created three huge posters for the school gates on Borough Road telling people that racism is not acceptable.

Proud teacher Katie Elcoate, 28, said: “Following the match a few of the children had come in saying that they had heard about the Tweets and racist comments towards the players and questioned why it had happened.

The posters tackling racism outside of Jarrow Cross C of E Primary School have been attracting a lot of attention from the community.

“For the past few years groups in the school have covered a lot about diversity and learned about Nelson Mandela and things, so a few of them were saying that when they have learned so much and come so far, why is this still happening now?

"This led to a discussion saying as a society we have come on a lot but there is still a fair way to come.”

The children also wrote more than 90 letters to the England team congratulating them on their achievements and telling them not to allow racist individuals to overshadow their achievements in the Euros.

The letters have now been posted to the Football Association in the hope that the players will read them.

Katie said: “The letters wanted to focus on the achievement side so it can go back to the heart of the Euros itself.

"[The children] just wanted to congratulate them in general for everything they have done.

"It comes to something when children as young as that can open the eyes of many adults in society.

"It is a breath of fresh air because the learning came from them.”

And the posters are already having an impact in the community, with many stopping to take a look and discuss the subject.

Katie added: “As soon as they put them up everyone walking past was stopping and looking at them and chatting about them so they have had a lot of attention from the passersby as well which has been lovely.”