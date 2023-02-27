The parents of Chloe and Liam fight for right to register their children’s deaths

The parents of South Shields young couple, Chloe Rutherford and Liam Curry - who tragically lost their lives in the Manchester Arena terror attack in 2017, are currently fighting for the right to register their children’s deaths.

Chloe and Liam, who were only 17 and 19 years old, were two of the 22 people killed in the Manchester Arena terror attack in May 2017 at an Ariana Grande concert.

Their parents, alongside the parents of Eilidh MacLeod, Megan Hurley and Kelly Brewster are calling on the government to allow them to register their own children’s death, after waiting almost six years to do so due to the public inquiry into the terror attack and the deaths of the people killed.

Their campaign is backed by South Shields MP Emma Lewell-Buck, who shared a clip of parents Caroline Curry and Lisa Rutherford being interviewed on GB News, alongside a caption that read: “The Govt is refusing to amend legislation to allow Chloe and Liam's parents the right to register their precious children’s deaths after the Manchester Arena bombing. It's cruel to deny the families this step in their grieving process.”

A petition has been set up by the parents on Change.org, and has over 1,000 signatures so far. On the petition page, the parents wrote: “This is the final act we can do as parents and we owe this to our children! We want to be the ones to give their name, address and date of birth and then finally walk out of the registry office with their certificate, just as we did at birth!”

They continued: “For us that will give us the opportunity to begin the grieving process with that final act.”

Chloe and Liam’s parents set up the Chloe & Liam Together Forever Trust to support children in the sports and performing arts industries, in honour of their children. They have supported over 500 children in achieving their dreams.