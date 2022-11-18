Maurice served with the Merchant Navy, and all three of Sylvia’s brothers were also in the Merchant Navy, so the both were keen to pay their respects at the commemorations.

They were photographed by Fiona Nicholl from Purple Pomegranate Photography Studios in Westoe Road, who was at the commemorations where her son was taking part in the events with the Sea Cadets.

Sylvia Phillips, aged 103, and Maurice Pattisson, aged 102, at the Remembrance Sunday commemorations in South Shields.

Services, parades and events took place across South Tyneside’s towns and villages to mark Armistice Day on November 11 and Remembrance Sunday on November 13.

The South Shields event, attended by Maurice and Sylvia, saw a parade featuring members of the Army, the Royal Navy and the Royal Air Force as well as a number of cadet forces, veterans organisations, uniformed organisations and some schools and colleges set off South Shields Town Hall.

They marched to Westoe Cenotaph, where a service was held to remember the fallen heroes of the armed forces and to pay tribute to those serving today.

Wreaths were laid by The Deputy Lord Lieutenant, Wing Commander, David L Harris, representing His Majesty The King, Mayor of South Tyneside, Cllr Pat Hay, on behalf of the British Royal Legion, The Mayoress of South Tyneside, Jean Copp, on behalf of the Royal British Legion (woman’s section), South Shields MP, Emma Lewell-Buck, on behalf of the people of South Shields, Leader of South Tyneside Council, Cllr Tracy Dixon, on behalf of council members and Johnathan Tew, Chief Executive of South Tyneside Council, on behalf of officers and staff at the council.

The Mayor of South Tyneside Cllr Pat Hay, laying a wreath at Westoe Cenotaph.

Mayor of South Tyneside, Cllr Pat Hay, led a tribute during the service, saying : “Let us pledge ourselves anew to work towards peace, May we help, encourage and comfort others and support those working for the relief of the needy and for the peace and welfare of the nations.”