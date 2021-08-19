The South Shields tribute honouring those who have died during coronavirus pandemic

West Harton Methodist Church is inviting people who have lost relatives and friends during the last 16 months of the pandemic to honour their memory by writing their name on its wall of remembrance.

The church on Boldon Lane has placed boards covered in Forget-Me-Nots, drawn by George Branch, along its railings in an effort to create a lasting tribute to loved ones who have sadly died.

Parishioner Angela Lishman came up with the idea after seeing families struggle to give their loved ones a fitting tribute when church services were stopped because of coronavirus restrictions.

The wall of remembrance on the railings outside of West Harton Methodist Church.

She said: “So many people have lost loved ones and have not been able to celebrate their lives properly by going to a funeral or wake.

"The idea is that people can write names on the wall inside the Forget-Me-Nots.

"I thought it would be something nice to do to remember people.”

The wall, which was put in place around two weeks ago, has already gathered a number of names as those passing by pay tribute to their relatives or friends.

Messages written on the wall of remembrance at Harton Methodist Church.

A pen is attached to the wall, inviting people to make a tribute – an offer which is open to those from outside the area, as well as people who have lost loved ones in circumstances other than Covid.

Angela said: “When the wall is full we will take it to our garden, varnish it and keep it as a lasting memorial.”

The wall will become a lasting tribute to those who have sadly died during the coronavirus pandemic.

People are invited to leave a tribute to a loved one on the wall of remembrance at Harton Methodist Church.