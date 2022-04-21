They're back! And here are the contenders for the long-awaited Best of South Tyneside Award finale

The finale of the event, which recognises the cream of the borough, will finally be held on Thursday, April 28, at the same originally planned venue of the Roker Hotel.

Fantastic winners will be announced in sections including Child of Courage, Fundraiser of the Year, Community Champion and Sports Team of the Year.

Winners were also due to be announced in categories such as Lifetime Achievement, Special Recognition, Local Hero, Covid Hero, Greener South Tyneside, Business of the Year and Young Performer of the Year.

The Best of South Tyneside Awards.

There will be other winners of awards too at the event in which will give trophies to some outstanding South Tyneside ambassadors.

Every member of the judging panel, which drew up the shortlist, agreed that the standard of nominations was inspiring.

Our thanks go to the venue hosts at the Roker Hotel as well as all of the sponsors who have given outstanding backing to the event including South Tyneside Council, South Tyneside College, JML, and Harlow Printing.

The superb backers for this year’s awards also include Siemens, South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust, Goldfinch Estate Agents, and Barbour.

Best of South Tyneside Awards in 2019 - the last to be held before the pandemic.

The Best of South Tyneside Awards will be the first to be held since 2019 and the first since the pandemic struck.

Judges scrutinised all of the entries in a top-class field of nominations. It was a tough task to narrow down the field in any of the categories but they did decide on the worthy causes who would progress to the finale.

In the meantime, take a look at the people, businesses, groups and organisations which are still in the running for honours.

The Best of South Tyneside Awards.

Child of Courage category - sponsored by South Tyneside College.

Kayleigh Brennan.

Nathan and Chloe Curry.

Jack Lewis.

The audience at the 2019 Best of South Tyneside Awards.

Alice Todd.

Community Champion - sponsored by South Tyneside Council.

Friends of Hebburn Cemetery.

Hebburn Helps.

The Kayaks.

WAVES Additional Needs Support Group.

The winners at the 2019 Best of South Tyneside Awards. Who will follow in their footsteps?

Fundraiser of the Year.

Angie Comerford.

Eli-Jo House.

Stan Yannetta.

Wayne Groves.

Sports Team of the Year - Sponsored by Harlow Printing.

Hebburn Town Football Club.

North East Cheer.

Tyne and Wear U16s Football Club.

Greener South Tyneside - Sponsored by Goldfinch.

Primrose Park Alliance.

South Tyneside Council.

Williby Rocs CIC.

Local Hero Award - Sponsored by Barbour.

Bede’s Helping Hands.

Shah Lalon Amin.

Stephen Sullivan.

Wor Vera (Deborah Taylor Smith).

Business of the Year.

Mechanics Arms.

Metec Cathodic Protection.

Ziggy’s.

Entrepreneur of the Year - Sponsored by JML.

Gemma Cross, Sensory Explorers.

Ian Curry, Into The Spotlight.

Tara Johnson, Tailored Leisure CIC.

Katie Stubbs, A Magical Moment.

Young Performer of the Year.

Daniel James Curry.

Charlotte Leigh Harwood.

Freya Lloyd.

Max Walton.

COVID Hero - Sponsored by Siemens.

Stephen Sullivan.

Paul Tann.

Wor Vera (Deborah Taylor Smith).