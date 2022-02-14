Tributes after South Shields FC hero Micky Taylor dies aged 58

Micky Taylor was well known among football fans in the North East, and played a pivotal role in his time as manager at The Mariners in the 2000s, helping rebuild the side after a rocky spell.

South Shields FC paid tribute to the popular character after the sad news of his passing.

In a statement, The Mariners said: “The club is saddened to have learned of the passing of former player and manager Micky Taylor at the age of 58.

Micky Taylor during his time as a player at SSFC.

“A huge character in the game and a talented striker, Micky had a distinguished playing spell with the Mariners before returning as manager alongside brother Joe in 2006.

“Micky was a vital figure at the club in 2006 after being appointed manager by a newly formed committee led by chairman Gary Crutwell, and a final day win against Penrith preserved Shields’ Northern League status."

The club said Micky would be remembered fondly by fans at clubs across the region, particularly those he had represented during his sporting career.”

The statement added: “Micky was popular throughout the North East and leaves with him many friends at each of the clubs he represented, including ourselves.

“He will be sorely missed by all who knew him and our thoughts are with his family and friends at this extremely sad time.”

Fans have spoken of their sadness at the 58-year-old’s passing, hailing him ‘a fantastic player and a great lad’.

