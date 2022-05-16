The 87-year-old was due to step down from the council at the May elections, but died just a few days before polling day.

A funeral service for the long-serving Labour councillor took place at St Bede's Church in Westoe Road, a short distance from South Shields Town Hall, on Monday, May 16.

Tributes have been paid to Councillor Bill Brady.

During the service, Bill’s grandson David paid a fitting tribute to the man who was affectionately described as ‘Mr Whiteleas’, on behalf of his family.

He said: “Bill meant a lot to others and was an outgoing person who always had a story to tell.

"He was proud of his heritage and mining background and he loved this town. He was a man who cared about the underdog and always stood up for what he believed in.

“I don’t know if there are any political parties or elections in heaven, but if there are I’m fairly certain he’s probably campaigning and handing out labour leaflets as we speak.”

A former miner at Whitburn Colliery until its closure in 1968, Councillor Brady re-trained in heating and ventilation and worked as a fitter for South Tyneside Council until 1991.

He came from a political background, with his father being a councillor for Horsley Hill. His two brothers also went on to become councillors serving the local authorities where they lived.

Bill served on various committees throughout his career and was Vice-Chair of the Overview and Scrutiny Committee and Vice-Chair of West Shields, Cleadon and East Boldon Community Area Forum at the time of his passing.

Speaking in the days after his death, South Tyneside Council leader Tracey Dixon said: “Bill served the Whiteleas community and the wider borough with professionalism and integrity.

“He was a jovial man with a ready smile who was always ready to support new Members, but he always did what he thought was best for the residents he served and ensured they had a strong voice in the council chamber.”

