Plans to build council houses, bungalows and apartments on site in Boldon Colliery

South Tyneside Council recently lodged an application with its own planning department to build a mix of properties at land off Hindmarch Drive in the Boldon Colliery ward.

This included four apartments within a two-storey building, three detached bungalows and a terrace of three houses.

Each dwelling, whether it be an apartment, bungalow or house, is expected to offer two bedrooms.

The properties would take shape on land off Hindmarch Drive if planning permission is approved.

The internal layout proposed also includes one parking space per dwelling and three visitor parking spaces.

The development is part of South Tyneside Council’s five-year housing strategy which includes the local authority building council houses again for the first time in around a decade.

Properties at Hindmarch Drive are proposed for social rent and, subject to approval, would be managed and maintained by the council via management organisation South Tyneside Homes.

The land earmarked for development was previously a garage site which has since been demolished and forms an ‘infill plot’ to the rear of a number of residential properties.

As a ‘major application’, the planning application for new homes will go before the council’s Planning Committee for decision this month.

During public consultation on the plans, some concerns were raised about access, additional traffic and increased parking.

Despite the objections from three addresses, South Tyneside Council planning officers deemed the scheme acceptable and recommended it for approval.

A planning report prepared for councillors reads: “The site is allocated for the provision of new housing and the housing proposed is acceptable, both in terms of tenure and mix.

“The proposed access, highways and parking arrangements are considered to be acceptable and would not be detrimental to highway safety.

“The proposal is considered to be acceptable in terms of residential amenity, for both prospective occupiers of the development or the occupants of nearby housing; subject to the suggested conditions.

“It is also considered to be acceptable in terms of its design and visual amenity, again subject to the suggested conditions.”

The final decision on the application rests with councillors on the Planning Committee, who will next meet on Monday, May 23 at South Shields Town Hall.

The meeting is scheduled to start at 10am and will be open to the public.