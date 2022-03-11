Tributes to award-winning South Shields great-grandmother who devoted life to helping people with Alzheimer's after she dies aged 90
An award-winning great-grandmother who devoted years of her life to helping people with Alzheimer’s has sadly passed away after a short battle with cancer.
June Coser, who turned 90 in 2021, devoted the last part of her life to helping people with Alzheimers and fundraising for the Alzheimer’s Society after losing her husband to the disease 15 years ago.
June, from Brunswick Street, cared for her husband, Bill Coser, after he was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and was inspired by her experience to help others.
He work saw her receive the Prime Minister’s Point of Light Award, in recognition of her fundraising.
Sadly, in December, June was diagnosed with cancer and after a short battle, passed away peacefully at home in February, aged 90.
June, who leaves behind six children, 10 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren, will be a big miss to the community, according to her daughter Dawn Bingham.
She said: “Despite her age she was always out and about doing what she could to help others. She was a very young 90 year old.”
“She was so thrilled to get the Point of Life Award last year and was such a selfless person. She’ll be a massive miss to the community and our family. I’ve had so many lovely messages from people who knew her since she passed.”
After being born in Croydon, Surrey, in 1931, June moved to South Shields in the late 1940s where she spent the remainder of her life.
During her career, June worked as a comptometer operator and catering manager and after retirement joined South Tyneside Alzheimer's Carers Committee and went on to become it’s chairwoman, doing everything from bag packing at Iceland and B&M – to organising events across South Tyneside – in an effort to raise funds.
June met her late husband Bill through a dating advert in the newspaper and the pair went on to marry in 1984, spending 29 years together.
Despite facing a challenging time over the last two years due to Covid, June continued to follow her passion for fundraising through various collection boxes across South Shields.
June’s funeral will take place on Friday, March 18, at South Shields Crematorium, at 2pm, followed by a wake celebrating June’s life at the Sea Hotel.