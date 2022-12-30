TV star inspired to raise funds for South Shields Surf School after disabled partner’s dream comes true
Reality TV star Kelly Waite has been inspired to raise money for South Shiels Surf School after they helped her partner’s dream come true.
Kelly’s partner, Alan, 41, who is paralysed from the waist down managed to enjoy the waves for the first time at the end of the summer thanks to the adaptive lessons at South Shields Surf School.
“Alan loved it as he's very independent, determined and a thrill seeker,” said Kelly.
"Being disabled can restrict day to day tasks for people and hinder goals and dreams but places like this open doors and makes people's dreams come true.”
Kelly, who appeared on Channel 4’s Obsessive Compulsive Cleaners, added: “Adaptions like these can give a lot of people their spark back.”
The experience has left the couple determined to give back.
"We can’t wait to start the season next year,” Kelly, from Trimdon, said.
"We’re going to be there all the time. We’re going to be raising funds for them as well.”