Two generations of family set to take part in Great North Run events to raise funds in honour of mam and grandmother who died after suffering brain aneurysm
Two generations of family are set to part in this year's Great North Run in memory of a much-loved mum and grandmother.
Meg Massingham, from South Shields, died two weeks before Christmas, aged 67, after suffering a brain aneurysm – a form of stroke – which saw her spend the final six months of her life in hospital.
Now her two sons Alfy and Paul Massingham and Granddaughter Miya Massingham, who live in Simsonside, will be taking part in the adult and junior Great North Run in, raising money for the Stroke Association and the People’s Dispensary of Sick Animals (PDSA).
Meg suffered the aneurysm in June 2021 and remained in South Tyneside District Hospital until her death.
It was an incredibly difficult six months for the entire family, and they wanted to honour her memory in a way which will help others.
Read More
All money raised by the trio will be split evenly between the Stroke Association and PDSA and Alfy, 37, who works for South Tyneside Homes, is keen to raise awareness for the effects of a stroke while also honouring something his mother loved.
He said: “After my mam suffered the stroke in June it was a horrific six months and she was hospitalised until she passed away.
"It really was six months of hell. The work both charities do is just so important. Until this all happened to my mam I didn’t know much about strokes, but seeing people on the ward everyday and seeing how it affects families and individuals it really took me aback.
“My mam loved animals and was forever taking in stray dogs and cats and rehoming them, so that’s why we wanted to raise money for PDSA, who supported something she loved.”
Alfy’s daughter, Miya, eight, will be running 2.4 miles as part of the junior run while Alfy and Paul take on the full 13.1 miles and all will be wearing special vests with Meg’s picture on.
Following the run, the family will be holding a charity night at The Bridge Pub, in Simonside to raise further funds, and have asked that any local businesses which may want to get involved in supporting a raffle, contact Alfy on [email protected]
To support the families fundraising visit their Just Giving Page at https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/alfyandpaul-massingham