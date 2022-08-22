Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nathan Curry, 10, from Jarrow, finally got the moment he hoped for.

He rang the bell to end his leukaemia treatment as his family – joined by staff at the Royal Victoria Infirmary – sang ‘Congratulations, and celebrations, because you’ve finished all your chemotherapy.”

Proud mum Sue Curry said: “It has been the most emotional time. I have cried for most of the week. I am happy and anxious at the same time. I have watched him battle so much.”

Joy for Nathan Curry as he rings the bell to end his leukaemia treatment.

Nathan was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia in 2019. He was rushed to the RVI after coughing blood.

He was anaemic, needed a blood transfusion and faced years of treatment.

Nathan was confined mostly to the family home because his immune system was so low.

Nathan and his family at the RVI where he rang the bell to end his chemotherapy treatment.

He also suffered ‘long-term side effects from all the chemo including memory loss, and his mobility is severely affected’, said Sue when she spoke to the Gazette again last year.

They did it again in 2022 when the awards judges heard how brother and sister tackled the Junior Great North Run.

Child of Courage Award winner Nathan Curry

And then came the biggest moment of all when Nathan rang the bell on Wednesday this week as relatives struggled to hold back the tears – this time of joy.

A packed room burst into a chorus of ‘Congratulations, and celebrations, we want the world to know how happy we can be,

"Congratulations, and celebrations, because you’ve finished all your chemotherapy.”

A joyous moment for Nathan Curry.

Sue added: “It is time for him to enjoy his life and do all the things he could not do before. We have had a roller coaster life and after 3 years it is our turn to start again.”

“I want to thank all the consultants and staff at the RVI. Without them he wouldn’t be here.”

Now Nathan can look to the future and Sue said: “He is so happy to be able to start over. He starts at Jarrow School in September so he has a exciting future. He can hopefully start to get back on his feet again.

"He is still always smiling and has never given up during the treatment. He has taken everything that it has thrown at him.”

She also revealed the family’s big hope for Nathan.

“His dream has always been to go on the Disney ship. He talks none stop about it and can tell you everything about all the ships.

"We visit North Shields every time it docks here. We are fundraising to make this dream come true.”