Joyful scenes as brave Jarrow 10-year-old Nathan Curry rings the bell after a three-year fight with leukaemia
A brave youngster has rung the bell after a three-year battle with cancer.
Nathan Curry, 10, from Jarrow, finally got the moment he hoped for.
He rang the bell to end his leukaemia treatment as his family – joined by staff at the Royal Victoria Infirmary – sang ‘Congratulations, and celebrations, because you’ve finished all your chemotherapy.”
Proud mum Sue Curry said: “It has been the most emotional time. I have cried for most of the week. I am happy and anxious at the same time. I have watched him battle so much.”
Nathan was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia in 2019. He was rushed to the RVI after coughing blood.
He was anaemic, needed a blood transfusion and faced years of treatment.
We first told his story three years ago and it led to a flood of messages from Gazette followers who said: “‘get well soon brave boy’, ‘he is an amazing fighter’ and ‘get well soon Nathan’.
Nathan was confined mostly to the family home because his immune system was so low.
He also suffered ‘long-term side effects from all the chemo including memory loss, and his mobility is severely affected’, said Sue when she spoke to the Gazette again last year.
In the years that followed, Nathan and his sister Chloe won Child of Courage trophies at the 2019 Best of South Tyneside Awards.
They did it again in 2022 when the awards judges heard how brother and sister tackled the Junior Great North Run.
And then came the biggest moment of all when Nathan rang the bell on Wednesday this week as relatives struggled to hold back the tears – this time of joy.
A packed room burst into a chorus of ‘Congratulations, and celebrations, we want the world to know how happy we can be,
"Congratulations, and celebrations, because you’ve finished all your chemotherapy.”
Sue added: “It is time for him to enjoy his life and do all the things he could not do before. We have had a roller coaster life and after 3 years it is our turn to start again.”
“I want to thank all the consultants and staff at the RVI. Without them he wouldn’t be here.”
Now Nathan can look to the future and Sue said: “He is so happy to be able to start over. He starts at Jarrow School in September so he has a exciting future. He can hopefully start to get back on his feet again.
"He is still always smiling and has never given up during the treatment. He has taken everything that it has thrown at him.”
She also revealed the family’s big hope for Nathan.
“His dream has always been to go on the Disney ship. He talks none stop about it and can tell you everything about all the ships.
"We visit North Shields every time it docks here. We are fundraising to make this dream come true.”
To find out more about the family’s fundraising campaign, visit https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/donna-parker-12