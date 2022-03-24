Dr Anatoliy Telpov, 55, from Ivano-Frankivsk in the west of Ukraine, moved to the UK 20 years ago and became an A&E doctor at South Tyneside District Hospital in 2008.

Like many around the world, Dr Telpov was left horrified by the shocking scenes in his home country, where he still has family and friends, after Russia launched its full-scale invasion in February.

Dr Anatoliy Telpov outside the Emergency Department at South Tyneside Hospital

After being left worried sick for family and friends in Ukraine, including his sister, Dr Telpov has teamed up with his fellow NHS workers to launch a fundraising campaign aimed at purchasing refurbished ambulances in order to deliver urgent medical equipment and help transport casualties.

Dr Telpov said: “You can imagine my reaction when I saw what was happening. It’s destroying everything, killing lives for nothing.

"It’s not military against military, it’s just simply a war against all Ukrainian nationals.”

The group of medics are looking to raise £25,000 for medical supplies and as well as the two ambulances, including tactical ambulance helmets and PPE, dressings and bandages, antiseptics and a variety of surgical equipment.

Dr Anatoliy Telpov and his team

Once enough funds are raised and everything is purchased, Dr Telpov and the team will drive to the Polish border and hand over the equipment to medics who urgently need it, where it could help save a number of lives.

Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine started last month, people all over South Tyneside have come together for the country by showing an incredible amount of support, with several collection points for vital donations set up across the borough.

With towns and cities under constant attack by Russian forces, the United Nations has confirmed more than three million people have fled Ukraine, with most crossing the border into Poland and thousands more seeking refuge across Europe.

To support Dr Telpov and the team on their fundraising mission and see a full list of the equipment needed, visit the Go Fund Me page at www.gofundme.com/f/emergency-vehicles-and-supplies

