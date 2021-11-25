Carl Mowatt, 57, from South Shields, who is manager of the Lakeside Inn in Jarrow, raised the money for the Guide Dogs Newcastle Community Team by running over 100 miles on three separate occasions, to fund three guide dogs for people in need.

In Carl’s latest challenge, he ran 104 miles in one day by completing eight half marathons around the North East in what was dubbed ‘Mowza’s Super 8’, and the challenge saw him reach the £15,000 mark.

He previously ran 100 miles in 24 hours in October 2020 and March 2021 on routes around the North East.

Carl and guide dog Andy

After presenting the cheque of £15,000 to the charity with the Mayor and Mayoress of South Tyneside, Carl announced ‘Mowza’s Super 8’ would return in March next year in the form of a team event.

Carl said: “My fundraising is not stopping, far from it! Next March the Mowza’s Super 8 will return but this time it will be for teams of eight to run 104.8 miles, like what I did in September, with each runner completing a half marathon.

“The event will be held in the borough and start and finish from Gypsies Green. We’re looking for people to get involved in this and we’re also looking for a major sponsor to assist in the cost. This will become an annual event and there will be prizes for the top team and top athletes along with category prizes.”

Money raised from the 2022 Mowza’s Super 8 will go towards the Newcastle Guide Dogs Community Team, with the winner of the challenge choosing the charity for the next fundraising run.

Carl presenting his cheque

The £15,000 raised by Carl has helped fund three guide dogs for people in need, which have been named Andy, Mowza and Molly.

The Newcastle Guide Dogs Community Team supports blind and partially sighted people across the North East and currently have around 250 guide dogs supporting residents.

During his various runs, Carl has been supported by friends, family, and various running groups around the region.

Carl and the Mayor of South Tyneside