The walkers, who were raising funds for South Shields Volunteer Life Brigade (SSVLB), set off from the brigade’s watch house at South Shields seafront on Saturday, 22 April at 6.20am and followed the coast to Seaham.

The group managed to raise around £800 for the charity which provides a 24/7 search and rescue service to support HM Coastguard, dealing with a wide range of emergency incidents in and around the South Tyneside area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is still money to be counted from a bonus ball taking place which will add to the final amount raised.

Volunteers walking the 32-mile walk

Angie Comerford of Hebburn Helps who helps to organise and takes part in the event said: “I know I’ve said it a million times but what they do on a daily basis is just remarkable. They are saving lives, they are such a vital service and all of this voluntarily.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Not once did any of them moan about the rain. I can’t begin to imagine what things would be like if their service didn’t exist. It so important to keep supporting them.

“It was so lovely to have three members of the brigade with us this year as well. Absolute troopers the lot of them.”

The event is set to run again next year to continue raising funds for SSVLB.