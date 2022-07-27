Warehouse plans submitted for distribution business sending packages to Amazon and Royal Mail

Earlier this year, South Tyneside Council’s planning department received an application for a unit in Waldridge Way, in Simonside East Industrial Estate.

The bid was submitted in the name of Pennguin Limited, described as a “specialist seller of online goods”.

Documents submitted to the local authority confirm the industrial unit would be the company’s main UK warehouse storing healthcare items, with products dispatched via courier.

The site in Waldridge Way, South Tyneside.

Paperwork also confirms the company receives deliveries twice a week via HGV alongside a “daily dispatch via HGV to Royal Mail, and Amazon Logistics couriers in smaller vehicles”.

The firm claims the development would generate a similar level of vehicle movements as an industrial use and would not have an “unacceptable impact” on the road network or highway safety.

Bosses also stated the proposals would not result in the loss of designated employment land and are “simply seeking [a] change from one employment use to another”.

The planning statement adds: “With regards to parking, the unit is served by 40 car parking spaces (including two disabled spaces) to the south of the building and service yard to the north.

“The applicant currently employs a total of 35 members of staff, so the current parking provision is more than adequate”.

A decision on the planning application will be made following a public consultation period.