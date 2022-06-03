Watch as South Tyneside continues its Platinum Jubilee celebrations with more street parties and plenty of cake

The second day of the Platinum Jubilee bank holiday weekend has seen more parties, tea and cake in South Tyneside on Friday, June 3.

Communities across the borough have been coming together in celebration to mark the Queen’s 70th year on the throne.

A special Jubilee service of thanksgiving was held in St Paul’s Cathedral in London earlier today but the 96-year-old Queen was absent, watching on television from Windsor Castle instead, after she suffered “discomfort” following a busy first day of festivities.

Harton Grove jubilee street party.

But in South Tyneside street parties continued with residents from Jubilee Court in Hebburn not only celebrating the Queen’s Jubilee but also the opening of the estate in 1977.

Resident Julie Walker, who helped organise Jubilee celebrations at their community hall said: “It’s been an absolutely brilliant day, we’ve had everything from a tombola stall to raffles to cake.

"We have had a great turn out and everyone seemed to enjoy it. It’s been wonderful to celebrate the Queen’s Jubilee and also the opening of the 32 bungalows here in 1977, so it’s been a very special day.

Julie Walker event organiser. Queens Jubilee celebrations at Jubilee Court. Picture by FRANk REID

"All the residents along with family and friends have enjoyed getting together and sharing stories – it’s been really nice and I couldn’t have asked for a better day.”

In Harton, another community also came together to celebrate the day with a street party where around 80 people attended.

Resident Louise Stedman, who helped organise the event with her mum and fellow neighbour, said this year’s party was a lot bigger than the last Jubilee ten years ago.

She said: “People are already dancing in the streets, which I didn’t expect to happen until later on! Everyone is having a fantastic day and it’s great to see the community coming together.

"We’ve had plenty of games for the children and everyone brought some food so it’s just been a brilliant afternoon.

"At the last Jubilee 10 years ago, we had around 30 people so it’s been a huge turnout this year – People are pleased to be able to get out and about after Covid so it’s lovely that we can celebrate the Jubilee altogether.”

Harton Grove jubilee street party. Sisters from left Myra Smith and Elizabeth Smith.