Watch these musical youngsters in action as they perform at the South Tyneside Festival once again
Musical youngsters impressed crowds in South Shields when they performed at the second concert of the South Tyneside Festival.
Drum Young group, made up of children aged eight to 15, took to the Bents Park stage on Sunday, July 21, to open the concert with a lively performance.
The group was formed several years ago to provide a progression opportunity for youngsters introduced to percussion through the First Access programme in schools.
Children from both primary and secondary schools meet each week at the popular Music Ensemble centres to build on skills acquired in school.
Led by Derek Bird, assisted by local musicians, David Olatunji and Manjil Bajracharya, the popular group offers a learning and socially interactive environment for children to enjoy music and the benefits it brings to all.
As a group they have performed at many local events and this year were delighted to take part in the annual South Tyneside Festival Concert.
The headline act of the event was the Lightning Seeds, who were joined by Phats & Small, and the Understudies.
In previous years Drum Young have been the opening act for other high profile guests booked for the festival, including Pixie Lott and Reggie & Bollie.
Derek Bird, group leader, said: “It was a wonderful experience to support the Lightning Seeds and Phats & Small at this year’s South Tyneside Festival.
“The group put in a huge amount of work but they really enjoyed it and the support from the crowd was amazing.”
The group is open to children aged between eight and 15 attending South Tyneside schools.
Funded by the Arts Council , through Gateshead and South Tyneside Music Education Hub, the group meets each Saturday between 10am and 12 noon, during term time, at Chuter Ede Centre, Galsworthy Road.
Sessions restart on Saturday, September 14.
Anyone interested is asked to contact either lynn.freer@southtyneside.gov.uk or derek.bird@southtyneside.gov.uk
This Sunday, July 28, Midge Ure and Nick Heyward will be performing their respective hits on the Bents Park stage as part of the South Tyneside Festival, which will run from 12 noon to 5pm.