Weekend pier to pier charity walk hoping to encourage positive mental health discussion

Space North East is teaming up with Washington Mind, Iceguys CIC and Walk and Talk to host a ‘pier to pier’ walk on Saturday, July 15 to raise awareness regarding men’s mental health.

The walk will commence at Little Haven beach in South Shields with the final destination being Roker seafront in Sunderland.

This is the second time the lads behind Space have held a ‘walking to get blokes talking’ event, following the overwhelming success of their first walk from South Shields FC to The Stadium of Light back in March.

The group have taken part in similar walks in the past.

Over 80 people took part in the walk, including Black Cats legend, Kevin Ball and the positivity of the day inspired Space to organise another event to kick start conversations surrounding mental health.

“As we walked over the bridge that day with the Space banner, we got clapped, which was amazing and it just so happened that a crowd of people were walking behind us and 80 people became a few thousand and it was a real moment where you thought ‘wow, we’re making a real difference here.’” recalls Space North East founder, James Fildes.

The forthcoming Walking to get Blokes Talking event is in partnership with Walk and Talk, Iceguys CIC and Washington Mind who all offer vital services for those struggling with their mental health.

“When I was suicidal, the most crushing thought I had was that I was alone, hopeless and there was no support for me.

This walk is for anyone experiencing those same feelings I once did, to let them know there is help available. That is why we’ve teamed up with so many fantastic organisations that can support you if and when you need it. If there’s any message I can give to people is that help is available and turning your life around can all start with a conversation, that’s what this is all about.” said James.