Saturday's event marked the 50th staging of Westoe Village Fete in its current form

Westoe Village Fete celebrates 50 years of fantastic support for charities - 12 pictures from milestone day in South Tyneside

The South Tyneside community came together in the sunshine to celebrate 50 fantastic years of fundraising.

By Debra Fox
Sunday, 26th June 2022, 10:43 am

Westoe Village Fete returned on Saturday, June 25 – and it was a milestone event, marking the 50th year since relaunching in its present form in 1972.

It was a great day out for families with food stalls, fete games, live music and other fun – and let’s not forget, fundraising for charities close to people’s hearts.

The event has raised more than £35,000 since 2009, with the money pledged back into community organisations by the Westoe Village residents’ group.

Photographer Tim Richardson went along for a closer look. Check out the day's entertainment in our picture round-up.

1. Taking a stroll

Checking out what's in store at the 50th anniversary of Westoe Village Fete.

Photo: Tim Richardson

2. Sunnies on!

Wayne Groves and Victoria Cowx manning the book stall.

Photo: Tim Richardson

3. Star baker

Colin Burgin-Plews as 'Hairy Berry'. We'll take a cake, please!

Photo: Tim Richardson

4. Life savers

South Shields Volunteer Lifebrigade's Tom and Una Fennelly, and Carol and Doug Burn.

Photo: Tim Richardson

South Tyneside
