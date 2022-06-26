Westoe Village Fete returned on Saturday, June 25 – and it was a milestone event, marking the 50th year since relaunching in its present form in 1972.

It was a great day out for families with food stalls, fete games, live music and other fun – and let’s not forget, fundraising for charities close to people’s hearts.

The event has raised more than £35,000 since 2009, with the money pledged back into community organisations by the Westoe Village residents’ group.

Photographer Tim Richardson went along for a closer look. Check out the day's entertainment in our picture round-up.

1. Taking a stroll Checking out what's in store at the 50th anniversary of Westoe Village Fete. Photo: Tim Richardson Photo Sales

2. Sunnies on! Wayne Groves and Victoria Cowx manning the book stall. Photo: Tim Richardson Photo Sales

3. Star baker Colin Burgin-Plews as 'Hairy Berry'. We'll take a cake, please! Photo: Tim Richardson Photo Sales

4. Life savers South Shields Volunteer Lifebrigade's Tom and Una Fennelly, and Carol and Doug Burn. Photo: Tim Richardson Photo Sales