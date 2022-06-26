Westoe Village Fete returned on Saturday, June 25 – and it was a milestone event, marking the 50th year since relaunching in its present form in 1972.
It was a great day out for families with food stalls, fete games, live music and other fun – and let’s not forget, fundraising for charities close to people’s hearts.
The event has raised more than £35,000 since 2009, with the money pledged back into community organisations by the Westoe Village residents’ group.
Photographer Tim Richardson went along for a closer look. Check out the day's entertainment in our picture round-up.