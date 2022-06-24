Westoe Village Fete returns on Saturday, June 25, to mark its 50th year since relaunching in its present form in 1972.

The fair has origins dating back to Victorian times, but in 1972 was resurrected by two Westoe residents, Jack Grasby and David Johnson, and has since helped raise thousands for charity.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The fayre is celebrating its 50th year

The fair will have a number of stalls for charities, local businesses and food sellers, as well as traditional games and entertainment from the Colours Steel Band, South Tyneside Hospital Radio and a local marching band.

The event only missed one year due to covid, which saw the event cancelled in 2020 – the only year it has missed in its 50-year run.

However, the fair was moved to September in 2021 due to covid restrictions.

Deborah Challis, organiser and chairwoman of the village’s residents’ association, said: “It really is a fantastic day, it always has been but obviously it’s quite special this year as we mark our 50th year.

Westoe Village Fayre will return this Saturday, June 25

"It’s so important for local charities to have this kind of support. For some local charities it will be the biggest day of the year and play a massive part in keeping them going.

“Everyone is really excited and looking forward to it. Last year was really special because we had to have a year off so we were so glad to get it back going on again, but this year it looks like it’s going to be lovely weather and a great day.”

Funds from stalls set up by residents will be collected and then gifted to good causes who call for support during the next year.

Since 2009, the event has raised more than £35,000, which has then been pledged back into community organisations by the residents’ group.

Deborah Challis and some of the Duke of Edinburgh Award helping at Westoe Village Fair.

Food and drink on offer will include hot dogs, burgers, cakes, tea and coffee with a number of different craft, jewellery, fabric and art stalls, to name a few.

Stalls for the fair will open at around 11am and run until 4pm on Saturday, June 25, in Westoe Village.