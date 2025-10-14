“When Sunderland people do it well no one can get close to us” - the words of Chief Business Officer at Sunderland AFC David Bruce who was speaking to some of Wearside’s leading entrepreneurs at the city’s Business Week launch event at the Stadium of Light.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former Monkwearmouth Academy pupil was addressing a question put to the panel about the city’s ongoing regeneration and 2025 highlights.

Sunderland AFC Chief Business Officer David Bruce. | Submitted.

Referencing the club’s march to the Premier League after an eight year absence, David said: “All of us at the club believed we could get back to the Premier League and part of my job was to get everyone in the city to believe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We launched the ‘Til the End’ campaign which we felt if everyone leaned into, and if we all truly believed, then we would be promoted - which we saw on the pitch with those late winning goals.

“The play off semi-final game against Coventry City and the first few matches of the season back in the Premier League were some of the best experiences in world football.

David Bruce and other panel members speaking at the Stadium of Light. | Neil Fatkin

“You see the regeneration taking place in the city, Keel Square, and the soon to open new Keel Crossing - which will bring a new dimension to the city.

“When Sunderland people do it right, no one can get close to us.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SAFC's David Bruce returning to Monkwearmouth Academy. | Monkwearmouth Academy.

David was also keen to stress how a return to Premier League status can benefit the whole city.

He said: “Getting back to Premier League was the dream state as it changes the parameters of how you can operate.

“That feel good factor is still evident now across the city. We are now a Premier League City and the club can help to shine a light on everything that is going on.”