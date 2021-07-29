Demi Stokes of Team GB is challenged by Adriana Leon of Team Canada during the Women's Group E match on day four of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Kashima Stadium on July 27, 2021 in Kashima, Ibaraki, Japan. (Photo by Atsushi Tomura/Getty Images)

The women’s football team now face Australia in the quarter final in Kashima, which kicks off at 10am on Friday, July 30.

Team GB are unbeaten after beating Chile and Japan before drawing with Canada on Tuesday.

Manager Hege Riise said: “I feel we have done a great job, now it’s the knockout stage and it’s about how brave we are.

“I feel we are in a good spot right now, the players feel comfortable, they feel we are doing the right things. I’m excited for the game.”