When Team GB Olympics women's football squad - featuring South Shields' Demi Stokes - play in quarter final against Australia
South Shields football star Demi Stokes is among members of the Team GB women’s football squad dreaming of a medal as the players look ahead to the quarter final in Japan on Friday.
Team GB, which also features midfielder Jill Scott from Sunderland and Steph Houghton, from South Hetton, finished top of Group E after a draw with Canada on July 27.
The women’s football team now face Australia in the quarter final in Kashima, which kicks off at 10am on Friday, July 30.
Team GB are unbeaten after beating Chile and Japan before drawing with Canada on Tuesday.
Manager Hege Riise said: “I feel we have done a great job, now it’s the knockout stage and it’s about how brave we are.
“I feel we are in a good spot right now, the players feel comfortable, they feel we are doing the right things. I’m excited for the game.”