Winter wonderland arrives at South Shields' Ocean Beach pleasure park to celebrate the festive season

The Winter Wonderland attraction arrived at Ocean Beach Pleasure Park last night, November 26 as the venue invited guests to enjoy ice-skating and more than 40 rides, attractions and arcade to get in the Christmas spirit.

With mulled wine, elves on stilts and festive music, families from across the region got their skates on at "the North East' s largest free amusement park".

The festive family attraction opened to the public at 11am today, November 26 and will run until January, November 9.

Winter wonderland launches for the first time at Ocean Beach Pleasure Park with an ice rink.

Visitors to the seafront Christmas spectacular can enjoy skating around the large skating rink with real ice and various fairground rides before warming up at the festival bar's fire pits with a glass of mulled wine, beer or even a gin and tonic from the range of festive food and drink stalls.

From hotdogs costing £3.50 to turkey filled yorkshire pudding wraps at £4, there is a bite to eat for all the family.

Ocean Beach has undergone a seasonal makeover with decorations, lights and Santa selfie spots to encourage everyone to get in the festive mood.

Organisers have also pulled together a programme of live music as the Winter Wonderland welcomes special guests in the run-up to Christmas.

Families are invited to enjoy some festive fun at Ocean Beach Pleasure Park.

Entry to the Winter Wonderland is free, with guests just paying for the activities they do.

Booking in advance for the ice rink is recommended, which costs £9 for adults and children aged 13 and over, £7 for children aged over 3 and family tickets are available at £27 for two adults and two children.

Michael Sheeran, operator at Ocean Beach said: “We’re really excited to launch our first ever Winter Wonderland here at the park and we’ve got a fantastic programme planned for the holiday season.

Fairground rides are open to guests of all ages.

“Whether groups are planning a visit with family or friends, our real ice rink is something that all ages can enjoy and there’s festive fun on offer across the whole site so there’s plenty of reason to stick around after skating.

“Our tipi is a great spot to stop for a warming tipple with friends and we can’t wait to see what our visitors think of the park’s festive makeover when we launch.”

