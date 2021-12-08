Clara Claus.

Louise Forshaw, an illustrator from Hebburn, is thrilled her artistic skills can be seen in a new children’s book about Christmas.

Clara Claus Saves Christmas’ — written by author Bonnie Bridgman — will be flying down the chimney and onto bookshelves across the UK having been published by Tiny Tree Children’s Books earlier in the year.

The book follows a young girl and her brother as they attempt to save Christmas after Santa and the reindeers get sick. They must make sure all the toys are made and delivered in time for children waking up on Christmas morning.

Louise Forshaw.

Louise’s passion for drawing began when she was four years old and nothing was safe from her colouring pencils. She spent her time watching cartoons and drawing comics to give to her teachers.

She went on to graduate from Newcastle College in 2008 with a BA Hons in Illustration and Animation, in which she achieved a 2:1. After leaving College, she volunteered at a local gallery where she was able to showcase her work and work alongside other artists such as Simon Donald, co-founder of the British comic magazine, Viz.

Louise said: "I was delighted to be asked to illustrate 'Clara Claus Saves Christmas' and to work with Bonnie and the fantastic team at Tiny Tree again. I loved illustrating Bonnie's debut picture book 'Catch That Cough', also published by Tiny Tree, so it was an instant 'yes' from me.

'Clara Claus Saves Christmas' is beautifully written and incredibly heart-warming too! So I feel very lucky that Bonnie and Tiny Tree trusted me to bring Clara, her annoying brother Nick and the other characters to life. Designing characters is my favourite part of being an Illustrator and working on this book was a festive joy from start to finish.”

Full of festive fun, the book has been heavily praised by acclaimed children’s authors such as Laura Ellen Anderson (author of ‘Rainbow Grey’ and ‘Amelia Fang’) and Jen Carney (author of ‘The Accidental Diary of B.U.G.) and is aimed at readers aged seven and above.

