Younger brother of Liam Curry taking on coast-to-coast cycle challenge, following in sibling's footsteps

L-R Michael Weston, Operations manager for Business Discount Group, Lee Tiffin, Zack Curry, Ryan Little, Paul Snaith, Paul Wolfe. Front Lisa Nightingale, Kimberley Cowperthwaite, Customer Services Manager for Business Discount Group.

Zack Curry is one of nine people who will take on the 140-mile cycle route from Whitehaven in Cumbria, to the shores of Roker, in Sunderland over three-days in aid of the Chloe and Liam Together Forever Trust.

It will be the first time the 18-year-old, alongside other members of the group, will have taken part in the challenge.

However, what makes this test of endurance even more special, is Zack will be completing the same route his older brother Liam also cycled in 2012.

Liam Curry raising money on his Coast to Coast aged 14.

The 14-year-old was raising funds for the Sir Bobby Robson Foundation in memory of their grandad Jack Allen, who had also completed the route, on foot, in the 90s.

Zack will be joined by Ryan Little, Lee Tiffin, Paul Snaith, Paul Wolfe, Richard Schofield, Steven Malt, Anthony Potts and Lisa Nightingale.

The Trust was created as a lasting legacy to South Tyneside sweethearts Chloe, 17, and Liam, 19, who were among 22 people killed in the attack in May 2017.

Zack's mam Caroline Curry, who will be supporting the group en-route alongside Mia Richardson, said: “We can't believe what a mad bunch of amazing people they all are. We just want to thank them all so much for their support, and the sponsors, Business Discount Group, for sponsoring the group.

Liam Curry on his Coast to Coast aged 14.

“It means so much that friends continue to come up with new challenges to keep Chloe and Liam in the public eye.

“And to have Zack taking part and doing this for Liam and Chloe – you can't describe the pride I feel. Especially, as it is something Liam took part in, in memory of their grandad Jack which makes it even more special.”

The team are being sponsored by Business Discount Group, a new South Tyneside - based company, created by Business Owners for Business Owners, to help slash their utility bills including gas and electricity.

Michael Weston, Operations Manager, said: “Business Discount Group are proud to be able to help support local businesses save money on their utilities.

Jack Allen as he completes his Coast to Coast on foot.

“But being able to give back to the community, so soon, after setting up, and being able to support the Chloe and Liam Together Forever Trust, in this way, we won't just be helping local businesses, we will also be helping young people to achieve their dreams in performance and sport.”

The Chloe and Liam Together Forever Trust was set up to provide support to aspiring young sportspeople and performers to achieve their dreams through the use of bursaries. Without them, many talented young people would have been forced to give up on their dreams and aspirations.

Performance and Sport were chosen as Chloe was a passionate and talented performer while Liam excelled in sport - in particular cricket.

To sponsor the group visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/chloeandliamtft-cycletribe

For more information on the Business Discount Group visit businessdiscountgroup.co.uk