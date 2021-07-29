Your fantastic pictures as the cruise liner left the Tyne.

Your pictures as The Spirit of Adventure leaves the River Tyne

Photographers in South Tyneside took the chance to capture a stunning luxury cruise liner on camera as she sailed away from the River Tyne.

By Debra Fox
Thursday, 29th July 2021, 10:44 am

The SAGA Spirit of Adventure made her first visit to Port of Tyne on Wednesday, July 28 – and those who turned out to wave her off after her day in the North East were treated to a fantasic water cannon display, courtesy of the ship’s tug boat.

Were you there to bit The Spirit of Adventure farewell? Check out our fantastic round-up of pictures taken by Gazette readers.

1. Together

The Spirit of Adventure sits alongside a DFDS ferry on the River Tyne.

Photo: Dean Night

Buy photo

2. Saying goodbye

Watching on as The Spirit of Adventure sails away.

Photo: Sean Wilson

Buy photo

3. Waving

The Spirit of Adventure spent a day on the River Tyne.

Photo: Sean Wilson

Buy photo

4. Luxury

The Spirit of Adventure has 554 cabins, each with its own private balcony.

Photo: Sean Wilson

Buy photo
South TynesidePort of Tyne
Next Page
Page 1 of 3