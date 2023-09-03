Perrie Edwards posts hilarious video showing life as a parent and musician

Little Mix star Perrie Edwards, makes fun of balancing life as a parent and a musician, in a brand-new TikTok video.

The 30-year-old singer from South Shields, shot to fame after winning The X Factor in 2011 as part of Little Mix, alongside fellow Sanddancer Jade Thirlwall, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jesy Nelson, who were put together on the show, before being mentored by N-Dubz member, Tulisa Constostavlos.

After The X Factor, the girl group went on to have an incredibly successful career, and become one of the best known and triumphant girl groups of all time.

Highlights from their career included releasing seven albums, embarking on multiple tours, the release of two books, winning several awards and having their own TV talent show competition, Little Mix: The Search.

After the departure of Jesy Nelson from the group in 2020, the remaining trio released further music, a greatest hits album named Between Us and embarked on their final tour, before going on hiatus in May 2022 to focus on their solo careers, as well as take a break from the industry to spend time with their families.

The year 2023 has seen Leigh-Anne release her debut single, Don’t Say Love, and the announcement of her second single which is to be released this month.

South Shields-born stars Perrie and Jade are yet to reveal any new music, but have both given hints of music to come on their social media accounts.

Now, Perrie, who is active on TikTok sharing funny clips, dancing videos, and music announcements, has uploaded yet another video, this time showing the funny side to balancing life as a parent and a musician.

In the video, which was captioned: “Promise I am working really hard though”, Perrie’s mother Debbie, and her 2-year-old son Axel are joined by Perrie’s close friend and manager Sam Cox and her young son, as they try to listen to Perrie recording a song from behind a closed door.

A text-to-speech reads and says: “POV: my family trying to listen to my new music”. The video then shows Perrie performing in her home music studio, however she is lip-syncing to the Paw Patrol theme tune - a song she is undoubtedly familiar with, being a parent to a young child.

Perrie Edwards