Pets2impress celebrates 15 years of business in South Tyneside

Founded in 2008 by a then veterinary nurse Tim Jackson, Pets2impress is now celebrating 15 years of operating in South Tyneside.

In 2014, Tim made the decision to leave his job as a veterinary nurse to focus entirely on Pets2impress and he has reflected on how the last decade-and-a-half has gone and looked ahead to the week of celebrations.

The 37-year-old said: “It’s incredible to see how far we’ve come in these fifteen years.

“Pets2impress has become a second home for so many wonderful dogs, and it brings me immense joy to know that we’ve positively impacted the lives of numerous pet owners.

Pets2impress is celebrating 15 years of business. Photo: Other 3rd Party.

“Our clients and their furry companions have been the driving force behind our success.

“It will be a joyous occasion to cherish the connections we’ve made over the years and create even more beautiful memories together.”

In 2015, Pets2impress expanded its services to include a state-of-the-art daycare centre and therefore setting the new standards for pet care in the North East.

Then in September 2019, Pets2impress launched the daycare membership scheme, making it the first in the UK to be an exclusive member only daycare.

To mark the milestone, the doggy daycare centre is set to hold a “pawty week” beginning on August 7, with the event filled with activities, treats and pamerping sessions for all the dogs.

The “pawty” week is part of a month of celebrations which also includes an organised group dog walk and othr interactive activities throughout August.

Tim has also looked towards the future and has promised that Pets2impress will continue to deliver the high standards of service that it currently offers.

He added: “We have achieved so much, but the journey doesn’t stop here.

“We will continue to enhance our services and uphold our commitment to providing the best care for our four-legged friends.”

Earlier this year, the business won two awards as it picked up the Dog Daycare Training Provider of the Year 2023 in March and the Most Innovative Daycare in the UK at IMPACT 2023 in April.

Tim also walked away with the Marketer of the Year Award 2023.