Plans to convert estate agent in Hebburn into dog grooming salon

Plans to convert an estate agent into a dog grooming business have been submitted to South Tyneside development chiefs.

South Tyneside Council’s planning department has received an application for 31-35 Station Road in the Hebburn area.

The application from company ‘My Dog Barber’ aims to change the use of the business unit into a dog grooming salon.

Floor plans submitted with the application show how the building would be subdivided if plans were approved.

This includes a reception area, grooming area and bathing area on the ground floor, along with an office, staff area, toilet and kitchen.

Plans for the proposed first floor include office space, a meeting room, a kitchen and a toilet.

An application form submitted to council officials also outlines proposed employee levels for the development, including four full-time jobs and one part-time role.

Meanwhile, opening hours applied for include 8.30am to 6pm, Monday to Saturday and 9am to 5pm on Sundays and bank holidays.

A decision on the planning application will be made once a period of council consultation has concluded.

Comments can be made on the plans, via South Tyneside Council’s planning portal website, until September 19, 2024.

For more information on the plan, visit the council’s planning portal website and search reference: ST/0490/24/FUL.