Plans to demolish a Victorian-era clubhouse at Boldon Golf Club are officially scrapped

By Gareth Crickmer
Published 16th Sep 2025, 06:00 BST
A controversial plan to demolish a South Tyneside golf club’s Victorian-era clubhouse and build townhouses in its place has been scrapped, developers have confirmed.

They say they have officially withdrawn their bid to bulldoze the building at Boldon Golf Club, following growing opposition from members.

Hebburn-based construction firm Castle had wanted to build six townhouses with views of the fairway on the same spot and construct a new clubhouse for members close by.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Company boss Tony Lister, who was also chairman of the sports club until his resignation in May, had claimed the existing premises were no longer fit for purpose.

He insisted redevelopment was essential to maintaining the club’s position as a vibrant sporting venue – and Castle's proposals were submitted to South Tyneside Council in March.

Plans to demolished the Victorian-era clubhouse at Boldon Golf Club have officially been scrapped.placeholder image
Plans to demolished the Victorian-era clubhouse at Boldon Golf Club have officially been scrapped. | National World

The scheme initially found favour with members at the Dipe Lane site, in East Boldon, and they voted to give it the go-ahead.

But a subsequent groundswell of opposition led to a rethink and a 12-month block on its progression was agreed at an emergency general meeting in May.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Following that, Mr Lister insisted Castle’s plans remained in place and described them as being “live”.

But he has now confirmed they have been dumped.

He gave no reason for his company’s change of heart, saying only: “The plans have been withdrawn. I’ve put it back in their court.”

Documents on South Tyneside Council’s planning portal also show the scheme has been withdrawn – and council bosses confirmed the move.

An artists impression of how Boldon Golf Club could have looked if the plans had went ahead.placeholder image
An artists impression of how Boldon Golf Club could have looked if the plans had went ahead. | Other 3rd Party

When contacted, club officials said they were unaware of Castle’s exit from the project and would not comment further.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mr Lister had previously denied a conflict of interest between his then position as club chairman and his same role with Castle.

He confirmed he had removed himself from a decision-making process that had seen Castle appointed as preferred developer.

Visit our newsletter page today and sign up for a great range of free emails featuring the borough’s biggest news and sport headlines

The clubhouse development proposal included building a bar of the same size as currently exists and installing male and female lockers.

Baby change facilities, improved access for the disabled and new staff offices, would also have been put in place.

However, the club’s professional golfing shop would have been lost and not recreated.

Related topics:VictorianSouth Tyneside CouncilProposals
News you can trust since 1849
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice