Police announce investigation into death of missing South Shields dog

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The family of a missing dog, have spoken of their heartbreak after their beloved pet was found dead.

Winnie, a Lakeland Terrier who was aged just under one years old, went missing on Monday, September 4 from her home in Monkton Avenue, Simonside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Winnie’s disappearance sparked a community-wide search lasting over a week, with many people from South Shields searching the local area and further afield in the hopes of reuniting the dog with her owners.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sadly, Winnie’s body was found in the Leas area of South Shields on Wednesday (September 13) evening.

The family of Winnie posted to a Facebook group named ‘Help us find Winnie’, to inform those helping in the search of the devastating news.

Read South Tyneside’s news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day’s news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The post, which included a photo of where Winnie was found, read: “Its is with great sadness we write this post.

“Winnie is no longer with us. Her body has been found and is undergoing an autopsy to clarify the cause of her death.

“What we do know it was no accident! her body was found in such a state it will haunt us for our lifetime. We cannot divulge any more information as police are investigating.

“We would like to thank each and everyone you for all help, support and searching. Thankyou to the Community of South Tyneside and beyond for coming together in our time of need. We are absolutely heartbroken & devastated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Words cannot say how we all feel inside for how our beautiful little girl ended her short life”

A 33-year-old has since been arrested in connection to the incident, as has been released on police bail.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “On Sunday (September 10) we were contacted by the owners of Winnie the dog, who had gone missing from the family home in South Shields on September 4.

“They reported that after a community-wide search to find Winnie, her body was discovered in the Leas area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Officers are remaining open-minded as to the circumstances surrounding her death and an investigation has been launched.

“A 33-year-old man has since been arrested in connection to the incident and has been released on police bail.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”