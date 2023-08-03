Police name man who died in a motorbike collision in South Tyneside

Officers were called to a collision involving a motorbike in the Stanhope Road area of Low Simonside, shortly before 8pm on Wednesday, July 26.

When emergency services arrived at the scene, which was close to the A19, they found that the motorbike rider, Stephen Robson, had sustained serious injuries.

The 41-year-old, who was originally from Jarrow but had recently been living in South Shields, was taken to hospital but sadly died a short time later.

Stephen Robson died following a motorbike collision. Photo: Other 3rd Party.

They are particularly keen to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time and may have dashcam footage of traffic in the moments before Stephen was fatally injured.

Inspector Matthew Hough, of Northumbria Police’s Motor Patrols department, commented: “This was a tragic incident and we would like to reiterate that our thoughts remain with Stephen’s family and friends at this extremely difficult time.

“We will continue to offer them any support we can.

“A full investigation remains ongoing to establish the circumstances of the collision and we are still keen to hear from anyone who may have been in the area at the time and could assist our investigation.

“If you were in the area, please check your dashcam footage and let us know if you see anything that may be of interest.”