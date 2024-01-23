Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Officers say that the 48-year-old, who is from Newcastle, was last seen in the Harton Lane area of South Shields at around 10.55pm on Saturday, January 20.

He has not been heard from since and police have stated they are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.

Police say they are growing increasingly concerned for Roy Johnson's welfare.

Officers are carrying out searches to locate him and they are asking anybody who thinks they may have seen him to get in touch as soon as possible.

Roy is understood to have links to the Kenton area of Newcastle, as well as the Hebburn and Jarrow areas.

Police are appealing for help in locating Roy Johnson, who was last seen in South Shields.

It is believed that Roy could still be in the South Tyneside area but he could have travelled to another part of the North East.

He is described as a white man, around 5 foot 10 inches in height, of medium build, with short grey hair.

Police have revealed that he was last known to be wearing a grey t-shirt and hoodie, denim jeans, black trainers and a black coat.