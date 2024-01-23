Police reissue appeal for help finding a missing man who was last seen in South Shields
Police searching for a missing Newcastle man who was last seen in South Shields have released a new photo in hopes of finding him.
Police searching for missing Roy Johnson have issued another appeal to members of the public for help in locating him.
Officers say that the 48-year-old, who is from Newcastle, was last seen in the Harton Lane area of South Shields at around 10.55pm on Saturday, January 20.
He has not been heard from since and police have stated they are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.
Officers are carrying out searches to locate him and they are asking anybody who thinks they may have seen him to get in touch as soon as possible.
Roy is understood to have links to the Kenton area of Newcastle, as well as the Hebburn and Jarrow areas.
It is believed that Roy could still be in the South Tyneside area but he could have travelled to another part of the North East.
He is described as a white man, around 5 foot 10 inches in height, of medium build, with short grey hair.
Police have revealed that he was last known to be wearing a grey t-shirt and hoodie, denim jeans, black trainers and a black coat.
Members of the public are asked not to approach Roy if they see him, and to contact Northumbria Police immediately by calling 101 quoting reference number: NP-20240120-1118.