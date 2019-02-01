Police update on Jarrow dead man inquiry

Police do not believe there are suspicious circumstances surrounding the death of a 61-year-old man at a house.

Officers initially placed a cordon around the property in Moffat Avenue, on the Scotch Estate, Jarrow, after they were alerted at 4am on Thursday.

The police cordon on Thursday around the Jarrow house.

The 61-year-old man, whose identity has still to be disclosed, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A Northumbria Police spokesman said on Friday morning: "Inquiries around the circumstances around the death are ongoing but at this stage police do not believe there has been any third party involvement.

"Specialist officers are supporting the man’s family at this time and they would ask that their privacy be respected."