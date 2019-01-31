Police seal off Jarrow house after body of man is found

A police cordon has been thrown around a house after the body of a man was discovered.

Northumbria Police has taped off the front of the house in Moffat Avenue, on Jarrow's Scotch Estate, earlier today.

Police outside the house in Moffat Avenue in Jarrow.

A spokesman for the force said: "At about 4am today we received a report of an unresponsive male at a property in Moffat Avenue, Jarrow.

"Officers and emergency services attended and sadly, a 61-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances around the man's death."

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.