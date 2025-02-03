Plans for a new “electric vehicle charging hub” at a South Tyneside industrial estate have been submitted to town hall planning chiefs.

South Tyneside Council’s planning department has received an application for a parcel of land off Bedesway and within the Bede Industrial Estate in the Jarrow area.

The site, which sits adjacent to the A185, could become home to new electric vehicle charging infrastructure under proposals from applicant SSE Utility Solutions Limited.

New electric vehicle charging hub planned for site in Bede Industrial Estate, view from A185 | Google/LDRS

Proposals include the “formation of an electric vehicle (EV) charging hub consisting of charging upstands and associated infrastructure, including CCTV columns, bollards, substation, underground cabling and all associated works”.

A supporting letter submitted to council officials sets out details of the development and states the site has previously been used for car sales.

Proposed plans would provide “a 12-bay EV charging hub by repurposing previously developed land in a highly accessible location, well-connected to the local road network and close to commercial areas”, planning documents state.

Those behind the scheme added that the plans would, from a national policy perspective, “contribute to the need for an extensive network of charging infrastructure to enable the transition to EVs and meet the growing demand – as set out in the Net Zero Strategy”.

On a local level, it was argued that the plans would “significantly contribute to expanding EV charging infrastructure in South Tyneside, supporting the shift towards ultra-low emission vehicles in line with both local and national objectives” and would not cause any “unacceptable adverse impacts on the amenity of the surrounding uses, highways or flood risk”.

The supporting statement adds: “Overall, the proposal is fully aligned with the development plan, particularly in its goals of promoting sustainable development and tackling climate change.

“By offering 12 dedicated EV charging spaces, the development will facilitate the uptake of electric vehicles, helping to lower carbon emissions from vehicles and advancing the borough’s broader environmental and sustainability goals.”

Planning documents also confirm that the development would have a “single vehicular access” off Bedesway, with “no direct access off Straker Street (A185)”.

Developers said the site is “not expected to generate significant additional traffic on the surrounding road network, as its primary objective is to offer convenient charging facilities for local residents, workers and commuters within the surrounding areas, aligning with the increasing adoption of electric vehicles.”

A decision on the planning application will be made once a period of council consultation has concluded.

Comments can be made on the plan, via South Tyneside Council’s planning portal website, until February 18, 2025.

For more information on the planning application or to track its progress, visit the council’s planning portal website and search planning application number: 250046