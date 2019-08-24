Coffee shop, restaurant or brand new pub: More of your ideas for what should become of The Water's Edge in South Shields
A coastal cafe, new bar and a clean open space are among ideas put forward for a closed coastal pub at the centre of a planning row.
Plans to bulldoze The Water’s Edge at Trow Lea, South Shields seafront, in favour of luxury flats are due up for appeal after being rejected last year.
The proposals for 23 apartments attracted hundreds of objections at the time, including the impact the complex could have on local wildlife, and how it would affect the area’s coastal views.
Now, Gazette readers have been sharing their views on what they would like to see happen to the site.
Here is how you reacted to the plans on the Shields Gazette Facebook page:
Diane Burns: "Beautiful coast line we have, why spoil it with flats. Put something there for tourists and somewhere for children to go as very little places to take toys when weather bad."
Joanne Wilson: "Tynemouth has an amazing little cafe down on their beach, it would be lovely if there could be something like that there."
Neil James Joseph Todd: "Needs to be reopened as a decent boozer."
Sign up to our daily newsletter
The i newsletter cut through the noise
Mark Stobbs: “Should be used for public use all year round, council should take it over and give something back to the community and visitors alike.”
Olivia Kate Brown: "They need to do something with it if we're trying to bring in more tourists. I think we need a decent coffee place along the coast for people with a full glass side so you can get the views still if it's a bit chilly."
Darren Wilkey: "Something needs doing but apartments are not the answer."
Pauline Clouston: “Make it something for everyone to enjoy. Or better still pull it down and leave the view for all to enjoy.”
Stephen Scott Thompson: "Eyesore. Should be used for anything. Flats or commercial premises."
Alison Buckle: “Shields needs more independent coffee shops and eateries. That end of the beach has nothing now. Seaburn and Roker have much better facilities for visitors.”