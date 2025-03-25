Senior councillors in South Tyneside have retrospectively “validated” the sale of a landmark former cinema site, after a previous council decision to buy the property was found to be ‘unconstitutional’.

The former Regent Cinema site, and later Mecca Bingo Hall, off Dean Road, South Shields, was discussed at the latest meeting of South Tyneside Council’s cabinet on March 19, 2025.

A report to cabinet detailed a property purchase made by the borough council in March, 2019, and stated that “correct procedures for making that purchase were not followed” at the time.

Former Regent Cinema and Mecca Bingo site at Dean Road, South Shields | LDRS

South Tyneside Council’s current cabinet of Labour councillors were given information on the reasons behind this and were asked to “validate” the previous property sale retrospectively.

Back in March, 2019, procurement procedure rules contained within the council’s then constitution set out a “threshold of £250,000 for delegated decisions (inclusive of VAT)”.

Under the rules, any decision exceeding the £250,000 value should have been made by the council’s cabinet of senior councillors.

Cabinet documents state the Dean Road property freehold was “purchased by the council from Dennis Harley Developments Ltd for an amount of £267,000 (made up of a purchase price of £222,500 and VAT of £44,500).”

Council documents stated that the intention at the time of the purchase was to demolish the existing building and redevelop the site for specialist / supported housing, and a decision on the property sale should have been made by councillors under rules in the council’s constitution.

However, council cabinet papers state that the sale was instead “carried out under the council’s scheme of delegation” by council officers, and that “this was not permitted under the procurement procedure rules”.

Council documents said “it is clear from recovered emails that consultation took place with a wide range of senior officers and council services (including property, finance, legal)” at the time of the sale and that “there was no consideration that the decision needed to be made by the council’s cabinet”.

It was noted that since the matter “has been known”, namely the “constitution not being followed”, discussions took place within the council and a report was sent back to cabinet to “resolve the situation.”

Councillor Jane Carter, deputy council leader and cabinet member for governance, finance and corporate services, delivered the report to a cabinet meeting on Wednesday, March 19, at The Word in South Shields.

“In 2019, the council purchased the former Mecca Bingo building […] at that time the council’s constitution set out a threshold of £250,000 for delegated decisions which is inclusive of VAT,” Cllr Carter said.

“As such any decision exceeding that value should have been made by the council’s cabinet, however, this process was not undertaken and the decision was made under the council’s scheme of delegation.

“As such, I recommend that cabinet endorse the purchase retrospectively.

“In addition and whilst not linked to this matter, cabinet should note the rigour and scrutiny that now go into decision-making.

“There is now a clear culture of openness and transparency and as such cabinet should be assured that any similar issue would not happen again.”

In recent years, there have been several attempts to convert the landmark former cinema building at Dean Road into new uses.

At the time of writing the building remains vacant, although a cabinet report from March, 2025, confirms the site is “still provisionally planned for extra care housing” as part of a “borough-wide extra care development programme”.

It was noted that “any future development would enhance the site and surrounding area, which is important given the unsightly nature of the building and the impact on the surrounding area”.

Documents presented to cabinet this month stated the “main driver behind the [previous] purchase of the site was in relation to the development of specialist accommodation”.

It was argued that “the risk of not undertaking the transaction is that (future) development of this nature may not have been possible, especially given the limited availability of land elsewhere in the borough”.

The cabinet report said recommendations to senior councillors would “retrospectively amend the process by which the original decision was made and provides assurance to cabinet in relation to future decisions of this nature”.

It added: “Given the purchase has already taken place and the transaction cannot be reversed, there is no other option but for cabinet to endorse the purchase.

“In addition, cabinet should note the amended procedures and cultural changes that have been implemented since the date of the decision, which will avoid the risk of this or similar issues occurring again.

“It should be noted these changes were not implemented as a result of the issue outlined in this report, rather to improve governance across all areas of the council.”

A section on ‘legal and governance’ issues in the cabinet report confirms that the previous decision on the Dean Road building, which failed to comply with procurement policy rules, creates a “risk that the transaction is challenged and deemed unlawful”, however, it was noted “this would need to be done via Judicial Review.”

The cabinet report added: “In addition, there is a reputational risk due to decisions being made (albeit some years ago) outside of the rules contained within the constitution.

“That being said, the council have implemented a raft of new procedures to ensure similar issues do not reoccur.”

The full cabinet report can be found via South Tyneside Council’s website.