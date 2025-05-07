Council ordered to install public right of way at controversial former South Shields dock site
A planning inspector appointed by the Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs has ordered South Tyneside Council to establish a public footpath at a former South Shields dock site.
Councillors rejected an application for a public right of way to the stretch of land adjacent to the former Brigham and Cowan Dock 4 Entrance, off Long Row, in July last year.
However, an appeal decision on Wednesday, May 7, has ruled that South Tyneside Council now has three months to establish a public pathway.
The site has previously hit headlines after being gated-off due to development works in recent years.
Since it was gated-off, plans have been approved for a floating pontoon for the storage of small boats and to open up opportunities for water sports and community groups.
Developers also sought permission for “educational and safety” boats to use the ‘marina’ development.
The decision by landowners to close a route adjacent to the former dock has previously been met with opposition from local residents, who claimed the site was well-used by the public.
The route also covered part of the national England Coast Path, with the obstruction of the route previously sparking concerns from campaigners and South Shields MP, Emma Lewell.
South Tyneside Council rejected the public right of way plans on the grounds that it “could not go against the law”.
On appeal, planning inspector Claire Tregembo said: “In accordance with paragraph 4(2) of Schedule 14 of the 1981 Act, South Tyneside Council is directed to make an order under section 53(2) and Schedule 15 of the 1981 Act within three months of the date of this decision to add the public footpath, as proposed in the application dated 25 July 2022 and shown on the plan appended to this decision.
“This decision is made without prejudice to any decisions that may be given by the Secretary of State in accordance with their powers under Schedule 15 of the 1981 Act.”
The Shields Gazette has contacted South Tyneside Council for a comment.
