2,000th Greggs to open in South Shields as new transport interchange chosen for landmark branch
North East bakery chain Greggs is to open its 2,000th store in South Shields.
The town’s new £21million transport interchange will be the home of the landmark outlet, which is due to officially start welcoming fans from August 23.
The travel hub, which brings together a bus station and a new Metro station under the same roof, opened its doors to passengers earlier this month on August 4.
Shortly after, the bakery chain announced it would be unveiling a new cafe in the centre as part of its latest business plan to focus on transport locations, including motorways and trains stations.
But the company has only now confirmed its long hinted-at 2,000th outpost will be in South Tyneside.
Huw Lewis, head of customer services at transport operator Nexus, which will run the new interchange, said: “The new transport interchange in South Shields is among the best in Britain, so it’s a fabulous location for Greggs to open their 2,000th shop there.
“To have such a popular and high profile retailer like Greggs is great for the new interchange and passengers will benefit from the convenience of that.
“It’s ideal for commuters who need to grab delicious and convenient snacks and drinks while they make their daily journeys on local Metro and bus services.”
The new Greggs, which is expected to create 15 jobs, will open almost seven decades after the company’s first bakery opened its doors in Gosforth High Street in 1952.
The business had been set up about 10 years previously by John Gregg, who started out selling fresh eggs and yeast from his bike.
The national chain now sells 1.5 million sausage rolls every week and exceeded £1 billion in annual sales for the first time earlier this year.
The new transport interchange is part of the £100m South Shields 365 regeneration masterplan and received £9.4million from the Local Growth Deal through the North East Local Enterprise Partnership.
The town’s original Metro station opened in 1984 and by the time it closed had been used by more than 50 million passengers, including tens of thousands of Great North Run athletes and spectators.