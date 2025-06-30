A former pub site in South Shields could be revived as an Asda convenience store and flats under new plans submitted to council development bosses.

South Tyneside Council’s planning department has received an application for the New Mill pub site on the corner of John Reid Road and Chesterton Road.

The New Mill pub, South Shields could become as Asda | LDRS

New plans from Shire Land Inn Ltd are seeking permission to transform the vacant pub into two “retail units” and two “residential units” along with “associated car parking and landscaping and infrastructure”.

A design and access statement submitted with the application provides more details on the project and its aims.

Plans for the ground floor include a 400m2 retail unit and a 139m2 retail unit, as well as two self-contained one-bedroom apartments on the first floor,both measuring around 38m2.

Floor plans show each first floor apartment offering a single bedroom, kitchen / living area, store and en-suite bathroom / shower room.

Planning documents state the site layout of the development is “designed to meet the operational requirements of the occupiers, one of which is a nationwide convenience store operator.”

A sequential assessment submitted to council officials confirms the largest unit on the former pub’s ground floor is being earmarked for “end user” Asda.

The document noted the “principal aim [of the plan for unit A] is to provide an Asda convenience retail store in an accessible location that would principally serve the needs of the surrounding community”, and developers noted that “proposals are deliverable within the short-term.”

Planning documents confirm the proposals have been “designed to utilise the existing access and approach to the site, with the introduction of high quality principal elevations visible directly from the numerous road junctions to the frontages and the wider public realm.”

In addition, developers said the site is “designed to accommodate a 10m long HGV for deliveries” and that “cycle parking is introduced beside the new formalised pedestrian access off Cronin Ave, providing safe access for cyclists using the John Reid Cycleway to the north”.

Electric vehicle (EV) parking would also be provided on site in the form of six EV charging bays, if plans are approved.

Those behind the scheme said “the appearance of the proposal seeks to retain the character of the existing building within the surrounding area, therefore proposes to retain much of its original features”.

The proposal also includes “the addition of a single storey extension […] to allow for the creation of high quality shopfronts, as well as providing the gross internal areas required by the occupiers.”

The design and access statement adds: “The proposal seeks the conservation and enhancement of local character and distinctiveness while also facilitating additional housing and employment opportunities.

“The proposal is brought forward with future retail occupiers engaged, meaning the proposal will not entirely be subject to any speculative use or commercial marketing, whilst also showing strong market demand in the area for the proposed use.

“The proposal is designed with minimal change to the existing building’s envelope, making best use of the building’s embodied carbon, aiming to redevelop the site in a more sustainable way.

“The proposal is considered to have minimal impact on the surrounding area by making use of a vacant building formerly used as a public house, which has a history of disturbances.

“The proposal offers new residence and retail opportunities, which is considered a community benefit to the residential areas nearby.

“To conclude, the proposed scheme is considered appropriate for the site, has minor alterations to the existing building and site, makes use of an existing vacant commercial building, and creates more retail opportunities for the surrounding residential area; therefore, should be supported by the local authority.”

A decision on the planning application is expected following a council consultation exercise and comments can be made via South Tyneside Council’s planning portal website.

For more information on the plan, or to track its progress, visit the council’s planning portal website and search reference: 250371