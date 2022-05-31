Bin collections are taking place as normal over the bank holiday weekend.

The practicalities of life, however, will grind on, and there is a good chance bins will be getting more full than usual.

Bank holiday weekends often lead to changes with bin collections.

But South Tyneside Council has confirmed bin collection days will remain unchanged during the jubilee celebrations.

A statement on the council’s website reads: “Normal collections are taking place on Thursday 2 and Friday 3 June for household, recycling and trade collections.

“Please remember to put your bins out from 7.30am.”

People are also urged to make sure their bin lids are closed. If the lid isn't closed, teams will either not empty the bin or remove bags to allow the lid to close.

The council also stressed teams cannot collect any extra waste left alongside people’s bins.