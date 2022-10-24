South Tyneside Council Leader Cllr Tracey Dixon, Cllr's Ruth Berkley and Anne Hetherington, join volunteers.

A wellbeing and volunteer recruitment event, organised by South Tyneside Volunteer Coordinators Network, was held at South Shields Market Place where free soup and advice on cooking on a budget was provided.

South Tyneside Council leader Councillor Tracey Dixon, Lead Member for the Voluntary Sector, Partnerships and Equalities, Councillor Ruth Berkley and Lead Member for Adults, Health and Independence, Councillor Anne Hetherington all popped along on the day to give their support.

At the event people were offered a range a different services where they could use their skills to help both their own communities and themselves.

Kym Lockney, Community Engagement and Volunteer Co-ordinator at Action Station South Tyneside Limited, said: “Volunteering brings a wealth of benefits, both for volunteers and for those who benefit from their actions.

“We are looking to highlight the benefits of volunteering to encourage more people to get involved. Volunteering can build skills and confidence or be used to gain a qualification or help start a new career. For others, volunteering is a brilliant way to help boost wellbeing as it allows them to make new friends, learn new skills and, most importantly, become part of team.”

Information about the wide range of support services, groups and training within the voluntary and community sector which support wellbeing were shared at the event.

Councillor Dixon said: “Volunteers are our unsung heroes who do so much for our communities but we sometimes forget how much doing good for others can boost our own sense of wellbeing.

“South Tyneside has a fantastic sense of community and when times are hard, that is when people rally together to support one another. The cost-of-living crisis is challenging for everyone but getting involved with volunteering may well be one of the best things you can to do help yourself as well as others.”

The South Tyneside Volunteer Coordinators Network has arranged another wellbeing and volunteer recruitment event which will take place at the Viking Centre in Jarrow, outside Morrisons, on Thursday, October 27, from 10am to 2pm.