Call to have your say over services in South Tyneside

South Shields Town Hall.

South Tyneside Council has launched its ‘Our Council’ change programme, which bosses say is about listening to the views of local people and putting their needs first is at the core of all its activities.

They say co-production – a way of working in equal partnership with people using services – is being used to reshape strategies in areas such as Adult Social Care and Health and Wellbeing.

This week, which is National Co-production Week, Council staff will be delivering training on co-production to a group of people with learning difficulties and disabilities from Your Voice Counts.

Councillor Anne Hetherington, Lead Member for Adults, Health and Wellbeing, said: “We want everyone to have an equal voice so that all residents can play a role in shaping the services that matter to them.

“By offering this training, we can equip people with the skills to co-produce key priorities within the Adult Social Care and Commissioning Strategy.”

An event will be held in August with the Social Care Institute for Excellence, which has been at the forefront of co-production.

Involving members of the community and partner organisations, organisers say the aim is to put co-production into action by finalising the Strategy for Adults Social Care and Commissioning and to also co-produce some key priorities for the service.

This will take place on Thursday, August 18, at Jarrow Focus between 9am and 12 noon.

Councillor Ruth Berkley, Lead Member for the Voluntary Sector, Partnerships and Equalities, added: “It is only by working together that we can develop services that are relevant and fit for the future.