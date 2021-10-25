Community group urges voters to take part in East Boldon referendum

Acommunity art engagement activity between East Boldon Forum, East Boldon Junior School and staff, East Boldon parents and children and supported by The Cultural Spring, with community connector Alison Dalton.

If there is a ‘yes vote’, planning officers will be required to take into account a range of policies which have been developed by the local community.

Members of the East Boldon Forum have been working on their neighbourhood plan since 2018.

The plan is based on a number of community consultations which focused on ideas and concerns identified by local residents and school children from East Boldon Junior School.

Dr Kirstin Richardson GP, who chairs the forum, thanked people for their support, and encouraged everyone to make their voices heard in the vote.

“Local people really care about East Boldon and what happens to it," she said.

"They are passionate about the green belt and our environment. It was lovely to work with local school children and hear what they value most and what concerns them about the future.”

Kirstin said she hopes there is a good turnout for the referendum and is asking residents to use their vote on Thursday.

Polling takes place on October 28 at East Boldon Scout Hut behind the Grey Horse on Front Street between 7.00 am and 10.00 pm.

If you forgot to post your postal vote, you may hand it in at the polling station on the day.