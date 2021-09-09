Conservatives win the Cleadon and East Boldon by-election

Councillor Stan Wildhirt, who has won the Cleadon and East Boldon by-election

Voters went the polls in the ward for the second time this year after a by-election was called to replace former representative Jeff Milburn, who was disqualified from being a councillor due to a court sentence.

And the seat has gone to the Conservatives’ Stan Wildhirt, who will now represent the ward on South Tyneside Council.

He will join party colleague Councillor Ian Forster, who was elected to be one of Cleadon and East Boldon’s three ward councillors in the May 2021 round of council elections.

Mr Milburn had represented the ward as an ‘Independent Conservative’, having previously sat as a Conservative before being expelled from the party in 2019.

Voting took place on September 9, with the count held at Temple Park Leisure Centre once polling stations had closed at 10pm.

That by-election was sparked by the resignation of independent councillor John Robertson.

The Cleadon and Boldon by-election results in full:

David Herbert (Green Party) - 943

Philip Toulson (Labour Party) - 886